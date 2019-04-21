Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Anne Burkhardt. View Sign

Born in Sacramento. Shirley attended C.K. McClatchy High School and graduated in June 1948. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State College Los Angeles. Shirley retired from the Social Security Administration in Hollywood in 1988. Her retirement years were spent in Sacramento with her husband Al until his passing in 2008. Shirley loved family, cooking, exercising, live music, dancing, skiing and fashion. Preceded in death by her mother, Ila Moore; husband, Forrest Allan Burkhardt; sister, Donna Giles. Survived by loving family: daughters, Jan Robinson, Jennifer Clayton (Craig), Avis Walker (Chris); son Michael Burkhardt, brother Charles Duncan (Hilary); sister Barbara Mosby; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several dear nieces and many extended family members. A private celebration was held to honor Shirley's life. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the caregivers who cared for Shirley, brought joy, comfort and companionship during the last 8 1/2 years. Our hearts are comforted knowing Shirley is at peace.

