Shirley Frances Gilmore was born Shirley Frances Hampson in Liverpool, England on February 11, 1936 and passed away, November 10, 2019. She was the middle daughter of three girls. Shirley met and married her American husband while serving in the RAF in England. They had two children, Lorraine and William. Shirley was an avid gardener and worked in her garden every day for hours. She said the garden was her church. Shirley always had a bright smile and a cheery voice. She loved to laugh and was a true friend. Shirley met and married her beloved husband, Dwight Gilmore in 1988. Dwight passed November 10, 2018 and Shirley died exactly one year later. Shirley is survived by her children, Lorraine, William (Bill), her step children Richard (Petra) Gilmore, Ronald Gilmore and Michael Gilmore. Also, her grandchildren, Barlow (Hallie), Caitlin, Remick, Chelsey and Shantelle, five great grandchildren and her sister, Anne Sterling. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on February 8, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2201 Benita Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

