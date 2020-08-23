1/1
Shirley Francis Ennenga
Shirley Francis (Lyons) Ennenga, 88, a long-time resident of Sacramento County, passed from this life on August 11, 2020. She was born October 22, 1931 in Sacramento. Shirley leaves behind her three sons, many family members and friends. She is remembered for her quick wit and determination. She will be interred at Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Her full obituary is posted on their website. Due to Covid concerns, interment will be immediate family only.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
