Shirley Francis (Lyons) Ennenga, 88, a long-time resident of Sacramento County, passed from this life on August 11, 2020. She was born October 22, 1931 in Sacramento. Shirley leaves behind her three sons, many family members and friends. She is remembered for her quick wit and determination. She will be interred at Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Her full obituary is posted on their website. Due to Covid concerns, interment will be immediate family only.



