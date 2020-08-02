Shirley Gail "Richards" Yorkus 2/27/1940 7/22/2020 born Kansas city Kansas resident of Sacramento joined her Beloved daughter Sharon Jean Yorkus 2/14/ 1974- 4/3/2019 and our Father in Heaven. THERE WILL BE NO SERVICES She will be layed to rest at East Lawn on Greenback and I 80 Placed in future grave of Son John P. Yorkus Sr. and Daughter n Law Robin L Yorkus Also survived by Charles P. Yorkus jr. and Nancy Yorkus, Grandson John P Yorkus Jr of Phoenix Az. Younger Sister Sandra Garner of AK and Niece Tabatha of Napa CA. Nieces & Nephew Loretta, Bruce, Chrystal of CA/ NV. You will be deeply missed WE LOVE YOU, SHIRLEY Rest In Peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store