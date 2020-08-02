1/
Shirley Gail Yorkus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Gail "Richards" Yorkus 2/27/1940 7/22/2020 born Kansas city Kansas resident of Sacramento joined her Beloved daughter Sharon Jean Yorkus 2/14/ 1974- 4/3/2019 and our Father in Heaven. THERE WILL BE NO SERVICES She will be layed to rest at East Lawn on Greenback and I 80 Placed in future grave of Son John P. Yorkus Sr. and Daughter n Law Robin L Yorkus Also survived by Charles P. Yorkus jr. and Nancy Yorkus, Grandson John P Yorkus Jr of Phoenix Az. Younger Sister Sandra Garner of AK and Niece Tabatha of Napa CA. Nieces & Nephew Loretta, Bruce, Chrystal of CA/ NV. You will be deeply missed WE LOVE YOU, SHIRLEY Rest In Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved