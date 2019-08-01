Shirley Huggins Gardner passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning , July 30, 2019. Shirley was born July 9, 1944 in Moroni, Utah and was 75 years young. She is survived by two brothers, Rex and Wayne Huggins and sister Kerry White, children Lane Gardner, Gina Beard, Sheri Danon & Teri Gardner. She was also a beloved grandmother to 7 grandchildren: Sharon, Matthew, Jason, Curtis, Nick, Ana, Chris, and 8 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the compassionate and caring staff at Sacramento Post-Acute where she had resided the last 22 years of her life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 1, 2019