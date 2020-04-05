Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jeffries Riemer. View Sign Service Information Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care 6747 E Broadway Rd Mesa , AZ 85206 (480)-830-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Shirley Jeffries Riemer was sent at age five to the D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children, where she spent four years receiving treatment for polio. She earned her Bachelor's degree at the University of Pittsburgh, and her Master's degree at Carnegie Mellon University, where she developed a passion for education and writing that lasted her a lifetime. Shirley taught high school English for 10 years and worked in the field of communications for 22 years in both Harrisburg and Sacramento. During her working years, two outside interests obsessed her the Metropolitan Opera and the wines and culture of Germany. Shirley made over 50 trips to Germany in her lifetime and shared her obsessions through 24 years of editing Der Blumenbaum, and 15 years writing the Mitteilungen publication for the Sacramento Turn Verein. Books she has authored or co-authored include The German Research Companion, and Researching in Germany. Her dedication to the German genealogy community was commemorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International German Genealogy Partnership in 2017. Shirley met her future husband, Harry, in college, and had two children, Bonnie and Tom. She is survived by Bonnie, as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be buried in a family plot at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisburg by Tom's side. For a complete obituary, please visit

