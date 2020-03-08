Shirley died peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2020. She recently celebrated her 88th birthday. Shirley graduated from Sacramento High School in 1950. She retired from Sacramento Unified School District in 1996. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Guy and Johanna Wieser, brothers Donald, Thomas, Bernard, and Michael; sisters Bernadine, Dolores, Mary, and Roberta. She is survived by children Karen Wright, Matt Wright (Jody), Steven Wright and Julie Collins (Stacy); grandchildren Brianne Pinckney (Adam), Amanda Madrigal (Joshua), Joshua and Faith Wright, Kyle, Austin, Ryan and Ian Collins; great-grandchildren Mason, Cody and Taylor Pinckney; sisters Joan McGee, Bertha Travis, sister-in-law Ann Wieser (Tom), brother-in-law Ed Brady (Roberta) and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm, with rosary at 6:30 pm, St Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10 am, at St Peters-All Hallows' Church, 5501 14th Ave, Sacramento, CA. Interment immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers please kindly send a donation in her memory to Wellspring Women's Center (www.wellspringwomen.org) or the Sacramento Life Center (www.saclife.org).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020