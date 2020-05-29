Shirley Mae Guinn, 82, of Citrus Heights, passed away peacefully at her home May 24, 2020. She was born July 24, 1937 in Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Guinn, sons Michael Guinn and Wayne Guinn, and granddaughter Rochelle Guinn. She is survived by her sisters Donna Thompson and Marlyn Brown, half-brother Edward Hofferber, children Denise Guinn and Gary Guinn, grandchildren Adrian Guinn, Ashley Guinn, Jacob Guinn, Amanda Lott, Alisha McElvain, Megan Warren, Jody Warren, and Laura Guinn. She had 13 great-grandchildren.



