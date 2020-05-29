Shirley Mae Guinn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Guinn, 82, of Citrus Heights, passed away peacefully at her home May 24, 2020. She was born July 24, 1937 in Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Guinn, sons Michael Guinn and Wayne Guinn, and granddaughter Rochelle Guinn. She is survived by her sisters Donna Thompson and Marlyn Brown, half-brother Edward Hofferber, children Denise Guinn and Gary Guinn, grandchildren Adrian Guinn, Ashley Guinn, Jacob Guinn, Amanda Lott, Alisha McElvain, Megan Warren, Jody Warren, and Laura Guinn. She had 13 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved