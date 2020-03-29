Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley McBeath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On the wings of angels Shirley Lee McBeath entered Heaven on March 23, 2020. She was born to Andrew and Ethel Carter in Tulare, California. At the age of 5 years Shirley relocated to Represa (Folsom) California, where her father was employed at the prison. Shirley attended school in Folsom qraduating from Folsom High School in 1944. She moved to Sacramento while attending Sacramento City College. She married Elmer McBeath in 1946. They resided in Folsom until 1957, at which time they moved to Rancho Cordova. It was there that they raised three children Andrea, Steven and Linda. In 1979, Elmer and Shirley built a home and moved to Georgetown, where they met many new friends and once again became active in area activities. While lovingly supporting her husband's fire service career Shirley dedicated herself to her family and community. She was actively involved in both the Folsom and Rancho Cordova Fireman's Auxiliarys, her children's schools, Mercy Hospital Guild, Georgetown VFW Auxiliary, Georgetown Divide Medical Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. Shirley enjoyed crafts, watching the SF Giants and the 49ers, reading and spending time with her beloved family. She was involved and supportive of her children's varied sports. She will be missed by family and friends. Her family includes, Children: Steven (Cordelia) and Linda (Robert) and grandchildren: Christopher (Linda), Loree (Jeff), Matthew (Elizabeth), Paul (Kassie), Shannon (Robert), Andrea (Jeremiah), Jonathon (Maria) and Joshua, 16 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband of 67 years Elmer and her daughter, Andrea. A special thank you to her nephews Bob Keefer and Rick (Mary) Keefer for their love. At her request no services will be held. Remembrances may be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA., 95817

