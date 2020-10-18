Shirley O'Key

February 25, 1920 - July 28, 2020

Sacramento, California - Shirley O'Key, age 100, died peacefully July 28, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. She was still curious and good humored. Born in Bremerton, Washington February 25, 1920, the youngest of six children of Amanda and Amos Fuggitt. She had four children, two still living, Dan (Yvette) and Colleen, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and many friends. Shirley studied with Uta Hagen in NYC, and acted in small theatres there and in Sacramento. She won Best Actress in a Drama by SARTA in 1986, for her performance as Rose Jewel in "Rose Jewel and Harmony" in 1986. At age 87 she was wonderful in a leading role in "The Mai." Shirley was a Grandmother for Peace and represented that organization in 1988, at a peace conference in India. She was dedicated to international human rights. In 1992, she was a Peace Corps volunteer in Albania, a very difficult assignment, but she loved the Albanian people and they loved her. Shirley was politically engaged, reading constantly, and paying close attention to the issues of the day. She proudly marched in the Women's March in Sacramento at age 98. She was an advocate for the rights of seniors, women, children, LGBTQ persons, and immigrants. She was passionate about equality and fairness. The world was and is a better place because of our dearest Shirley O'Key.





