Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Rae (Marshall) Watts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Rae Watts (Marshall) passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Shirley was born in Sacramento to Howard and Grace (Holden) Marshall. She had one brother. She married Del Watts in 1946 and they enjoyed 61 years together at the time of his passing in 2007. They were blessed with 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend.Throughout the years, she touched the lives of many including those she met through her volunteer work at Easter Seals, The and the Crisis Nursery. She will be forever loved and missed. In keeping with her wishes there will be no service.

Shirley Rae Watts (Marshall) passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Shirley was born in Sacramento to Howard and Grace (Holden) Marshall. She had one brother. She married Del Watts in 1946 and they enjoyed 61 years together at the time of his passing in 2007. They were blessed with 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend.Throughout the years, she touched the lives of many including those she met through her volunteer work at Easter Seals, The and the Crisis Nursery. She will be forever loved and missed. In keeping with her wishes there will be no service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.