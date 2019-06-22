Shirley Rae Watts (Marshall) passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Shirley was born in Sacramento to Howard and Grace (Holden) Marshall. She had one brother. She married Del Watts in 1946 and they enjoyed 61 years together at the time of his passing in 2007. They were blessed with 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend.Throughout the years, she touched the lives of many including those she met through her volunteer work at Easter Seals, The and the Crisis Nursery. She will be forever loved and missed. In keeping with her wishes there will be no service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 22, 2019