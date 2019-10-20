Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Rita "Sal" Albright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley "Sal" Albright passed away peacefully in San Francisco on September 13, 2019. She was 98. Born and raised in Sacramento, California, Sal was the oldest of four children. Her parents were Charles and Adorea "Connie" DeCuir. She is survived by her brother Laurence DeCuir and sister Elaine Yeates. Her sister Doris "Betty" DeCuir predeceased her in 2012. Sal is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, who all will miss her sweet and spunky spirit. Sal graduated from Holy Rosary Academy H.S. in Woodland and from Sacramento Jr. College, becoming a stenographer in 1940. She moved to San Francisco in 1948 and after a few years got a job with a construction law firm where she worked as a legal secretary for 32 yrs. After she retired, she learned to play Bridge teaching people the game well into her 90's. Among the organizations she was active in were The California Club, The Breakfast Club and the Golden Gate Collector's Club. Sal had four proposals but the only man whose "bells she rang" were her husband's Dick Albright. They only had seven years together before he died but she said "he was very good to me". Sal loved to travel, enjoyed classical and jazz music and art museums. She felt fortunate she had met so many wonderful people throughout her life. But the fact is people were drawn to her because of her positive outlook, which she kept even when life didn't go her way. One of the earliest bits of advise she held onto throughout her life was on a sign in the window of a drugstore, "First deserve, then desire". She was a very deserving soul. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct 26 at 11 am at St. Mary Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. in Sacramento.

Shirley "Sal" Albright passed away peacefully in San Francisco on September 13, 2019. She was 98. Born and raised in Sacramento, California, Sal was the oldest of four children. Her parents were Charles and Adorea "Connie" DeCuir. She is survived by her brother Laurence DeCuir and sister Elaine Yeates. Her sister Doris "Betty" DeCuir predeceased her in 2012. Sal is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, who all will miss her sweet and spunky spirit. Sal graduated from Holy Rosary Academy H.S. in Woodland and from Sacramento Jr. College, becoming a stenographer in 1940. She moved to San Francisco in 1948 and after a few years got a job with a construction law firm where she worked as a legal secretary for 32 yrs. After she retired, she learned to play Bridge teaching people the game well into her 90's. Among the organizations she was active in were The California Club, The Breakfast Club and the Golden Gate Collector's Club. Sal had four proposals but the only man whose "bells she rang" were her husband's Dick Albright. They only had seven years together before he died but she said "he was very good to me". Sal loved to travel, enjoyed classical and jazz music and art museums. She felt fortunate she had met so many wonderful people throughout her life. But the fact is people were drawn to her because of her positive outlook, which she kept even when life didn't go her way. One of the earliest bits of advise she held onto throughout her life was on a sign in the window of a drugstore, "First deserve, then desire". She was a very deserving soul. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct 26 at 11 am at St. Mary Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close