Shui Kam Lem, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in China, worked on the family farm and in 1949 married Hang Lem. Kam and Hang moved to Sacramento, California, owned and operated Priceless grocery store and raised their family. Kam was caring, loving, and always smiled and thought of others first. She is survived by husband Hang, four children Wayne (Doris), Wendy, Jon (Kathy), and Jerry, and six grandchildren Derek, Matthew, Jared, Zachary, Alyssa, and Garrett. Wake: January 21 from 5PM to 8PM and Memorial Service: January 22 from 11AM to 12PM at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020