Sigrid V. Lenert MD quietly passed away in her San Diego home on May 22, 2020. She was 91 years old. Those who knew her, saw her as one of those larger-than-life figures, developing many deep and loyal friendships, and impressing all with her energy, kindness and generosity. Throughout her long and eventful life, she was known, for her love of her children and grandchildren, but also her love of travel, fashion, the sun, flashy white cars, dining out, and intelligent conversation. But probably her greatest pleasure was a good party with her friends. Dr. Sigrid lived life on her own terms and in a variety of roles, as a physician, businesswoman, mother, grandmother, cousin, and a great friend. She was a pioneer women doctor, and a constant advocate for her patients, an entrepreneur, and a worldwide traveler. But, more than anything, she directed her own life and lived it as she saw fit. As a mother, she taught this to her children, saying "Freedom is the responsibility to discipline yourself." Dr. Sigrid was born in 1928, the second of two children to Arnold and Ida Karklis. She grew up in Riga, Latvia. During World War II, her family fled the oppression of Soviet communism, coming first to Austria, and then emigrating in the United States. Her father was a successful carpenter and instilled the need for education into his only daughter, once taking his little girl to a basement laundry to see the tired, toiling women. "This will be your life if you don't go to school," he said. And so, she did, supported by the sacrifices of her mother and father, acquiring a medical doctorate at the University of Munich and completing a residency in Internal Medicine at Grant Hospital in Chicago. In 1957, she met her future husband, Dr. Charles Lenert, while she was undergoing additional training in San Francisco. They fell in love and eventually, he persuaded her to move to Sacramento, where they worked together in an office on El Camino Avenue. Sigrid and Charles were married in 1958, and their "Fred and Ginger" combination of charm and good looks soon put them at the center of Sacramento society. Unfortunately, this ended all too soon, with Dr. Charles passing in 1966, leaving Dr. Sigrid, a young working widow, with two children to raise. She continued to run the couple's primary care practice and built her world. Dr. Sigrid always thought of herself as a physician and maintained an active medical license until the day she died. She worked with the same two trusted nurses, Joyce Carlson and Agnes Gehres for more than 40 years. She traded medical visits for vegetables and treated nuns in her clinic for free. Her patients felt how much she cared for them, and loved her for that. She believed the United States was the land of opportunity--the best county in the world. She found success in real estate and used her wealth to devote much of her practice to those who could not afford to pay for medical care. In her late 50's, she found the second love of her life, Mel Lyons, and danced her way to happiness and then around the world in many travels. Sigrid and Mel were together nearly every day for the past 35 years. Her father's lesson on the importance of education never left Dr. Sigrid and she instilled this in her children. One son, Leslie, followed her to become a physician; the other, Michael Edward, became a lawyer. Both later acquired additional advanced degrees and became professors at major universities. She also gave generously to the education of her grandchildren Matthew and James, and also to the education of her cousin, Laura Eks. Sigrid is survived by her sons Leslie (Kate) and Edward; grandsons Mathew (Jennifer Steinhardt) and James; cousin Laura Eks (Alex Landolfo): and Mel Lyons, her long-time partner. She will be laid to rest in a private family-only ceremony at Sierra Hills East Lawn Cemetery in Roseville on June 5th, 2020. A public "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled at an appropriate time after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sigrid V. Lenert, MD was deeply committed to the education of students in the arts of primary care in her practice. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name payable to UC Davis Foundation, be sent to the UC Davis Department of Internal Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Geriatrics and Bioethics, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150, Sacramento CA 95820. If you wish to make a donation by credit card, call Elizabeth Abad at 916-734-9416 or email edabad@ucdavis.edu.



