Silvestre "Ruben" Labrado, beloved father, cherished grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, godfather, and friend. Ruben joined his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria, his father Jose, mother Elena, brother Joe, and grandson Daniel in heaven on August 24th, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1944 in Chihuahua, Mexico. Ruben and Maria made Sacramento their home for their five children Ruben (Lisa), Armando, Sonia, Marco (Alejandra), and Maribel Labrado. He was known for his strong work ethic, playfulness, contagious smile, and his love for baseball. He was always someone his family could depend on and he will be greatly missed and always remembered. His love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren ran immensely deep and his love inspired the family to always help each other in times of need. He is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren; Danielle (Vince), Stefanie (Lisandro), Andrea, Amalia (Rito), Gregorio, Victoria, Alyssia, Selena, Marco Jr., and Isaiah (Xochil), and 11 great grandchildren; Mirelia, Vanessa, Lisandro II, Santino, Madeline, Cruz, Dahlia, Maria, Gianna, Luna, and a great grandson soon to be born. He was an honored retired UC Davis Medical Center employee of many years. Please join his family with a special tribute of his life by watching a San Francisco Giants game to see a "cut out" of him represented in the stadium.



