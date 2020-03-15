Sofia Meza (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center
6509 Fruitridge Rd
Sacramento, CA
95820
(916)-452-4831
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center
6509 Fruitridge Rd
Sacramento, CA 95820
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center
6509 Fruitridge Rd
Sacramento, CA 95820
Obituary
Sofia "Sofi" Meza passed away on March, 5, 2020 at her home in Sacramento. Born in Sacramento on March 20, 1942, Sofi was the youngest daughter of the late Petra Lopez and Modesto Meza. A graduate of Sacramento High School, Sofi worked for both the City and County of Sacramento. In her retirement, Sofi continued to work part time and volunteered for numerous causes. Sofi adored her beloved dogs and enjoyed travel, gardening, daily walks, the arts, and especially social activities with friends. Sofi was loved by all who knew her and her smile and laughter will be sorely missed. Sofi was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother, and is survived by one sister and four brothers, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and many dear friends. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, followed by a mass at 2:30 p.m., with a private burial at a later date. All services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WEAVE (https://www.weaveinc.org/), an organization Sofi supported that serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families in Sacramento County.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020
