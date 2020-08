Or Copy this URL to Share

Sondra Merson of Rancho Cordova California passed Sunday August 2nd of 2020. Sondra is survived by her long time companion Richard Valdez; her 3 children Deborah, RayAnne, and Chad; her 2 sisters Maryanne and Rene; her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



