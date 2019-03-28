Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonia Guevara (Guterrez) Amavisca. View Sign

Sonia Amavisca (Guterrez, Guevara) was born June 10, 1928 in Sacramento Mines, Otero Co., New Mexico, to Susana Ortega and Julian Guterriz. She passed away on March 8, 2019, in Ogden, Utah at 90 years old. She spent the majority of her life living in Sacramento, California with her husband, Frank Amavisca. They had four children; Gilbert, Mark, Frank, and Elizabeth who passed away. Sonia was known for her cooking and her ability to counsel, help and support others. She is survived by her 3 sons, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Her service will be held March 30, at 11:30am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8580 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA, 95828.

