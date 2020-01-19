Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja Munger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sonja was a remarkable woman. In 1965 she joined the Peace Corps and went to Washington DC to train for service in an African country. Unfortunately war broke out in the country that she was assigned to and her trip was cancelled. She returned home and was accepted at Chico State College where she earned her teaching degree. She taught at Cirby School where she was also a mentor teacher and then at Sierra Gardens where she taught for many years. She helped her mother and father build two houses in Pollock Pines. Sonja served as Worthy Matron in Eastern Star. She was a committed friend of all wildlife and supported many organizations. She worked with a bird rescue group and saved many birds. Sonja loved dogs and was never without one. Her last dog Bella was the love of her life, she was the mainstay of her neighborhood. She was always ready to help anyone who needed assistance of any kind. For years she hosted holiday dinners for any friends who had nowhere else to go. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by cousins Norva Achenbaugh and Darrold Thomas and Munger cousin's in Northern California. In lieu of any flowers please donate to a local animal shelter or wildlife organizations.

