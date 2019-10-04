Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia Ellis Potiris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On September 30, 2019, Sophia Ellis Potiris passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side. She will be immensely, unimaginably, and irreplaceably missed by her children, Martha, (Ray), George and Kalli, as well as her devoted grandchildren, Joe (Rachel), Eleni, (Rich) Sophia, Mathew, John and Chris. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Perry George Potiris. One of Mom's favorite greek sayings, was "oli mazi", "all together." What a perfect phrase to capture her boundless love for friends and family, near and far. Sophia was born on February 12, 1923, in San Francisco, to Peter and Martha Ellis, Greek immigrants who came through Ellis Island in the early 1900s. Sophie had wonderful childhood memories playing tennis and riding horseback in Golden Gate Park, ice skating, tap dancing, and spending great times with her family, her brother, Elias, and sisters, Zoe and Matena. They walked across the Golden Gate bridge on it's opening day in 1937. For 96 wonderful years, she embraced new adventures and friendships. Sophia attended Cal during the "war years" 1940 to 1944. During that time, she and other Greek students founded a Hellenic fraternity, Epsilon Phi Sigma. Sophia served as secretary and president. One weekend, Epsilon Phi Sigma hosted a dinner dance. She recalls seeing a tall, handsome sailor walk into the room, Pericles George Potiriades. That enchanted evening, a great romance began. They were married in San Francisco on July 29, 1950 and built a wonderful life together. After living in Iowa and San Francisco, they settled in Sacramento, where, together they fulfilled Perry's lifelong passion of owning and operating his own restaurant. In 1968, Trukadero opened its doors in south Sacramento, followed by Mr. Perry's and later Kallies. The restaurants became local landmarks, gigantic American flag and all. Aside from working at the restaurants, being active in the church, and raising three children, Sophia rediscovered her tennis racquet, which she played at Park Terrace for many years. She joyously watched all the major tournaments, day, night, or midnight, didn't matter. Ditto, when her Greek bread was rising, around the clock. Sophia was a generous, kind and giving person. She was a member and supporter of Daughters of Penelope, Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, The Ellis Island Foundation, Cal Alumni Association, St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Crocker Art Museum, , and the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., to name a few. Perry and Sophia loved people and hosted dozens of dinners, celebrations and parties. "Yia Yias house" was the place to be on Greek Easter, where the extended family gathered to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Perry and Sophia were avid sports fans. They had great times watching Iowa Hawkeyes, Perry's alma mater, and Mom's beloved Cal Bears. Mom also kept track of Giants, Forty Niners, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. She was a great conversationalist, on so many topics and issues, including recipes, stocks, church events, sports standings, books, greek history, Greek Orthodox studies and current events. She loved music, especially George Skaroulis. Perry and Sophia explored the world together, traveling with family and friends, to Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Iowa, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, New York, Europe, and their beloved Greece.

On September 30, 2019, Sophia Ellis Potiris passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side. She will be immensely, unimaginably, and irreplaceably missed by her children, Martha, (Ray), George and Kalli, as well as her devoted grandchildren, Joe (Rachel), Eleni, (Rich) Sophia, Mathew, John and Chris. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Perry George Potiris. One of Mom's favorite greek sayings, was "oli mazi", "all together." What a perfect phrase to capture her boundless love for friends and family, near and far. Sophia was born on February 12, 1923, in San Francisco, to Peter and Martha Ellis, Greek immigrants who came through Ellis Island in the early 1900s. Sophie had wonderful childhood memories playing tennis and riding horseback in Golden Gate Park, ice skating, tap dancing, and spending great times with her family, her brother, Elias, and sisters, Zoe and Matena. They walked across the Golden Gate bridge on it's opening day in 1937. For 96 wonderful years, she embraced new adventures and friendships. Sophia attended Cal during the "war years" 1940 to 1944. During that time, she and other Greek students founded a Hellenic fraternity, Epsilon Phi Sigma. Sophia served as secretary and president. One weekend, Epsilon Phi Sigma hosted a dinner dance. She recalls seeing a tall, handsome sailor walk into the room, Pericles George Potiriades. That enchanted evening, a great romance began. They were married in San Francisco on July 29, 1950 and built a wonderful life together. After living in Iowa and San Francisco, they settled in Sacramento, where, together they fulfilled Perry's lifelong passion of owning and operating his own restaurant. In 1968, Trukadero opened its doors in south Sacramento, followed by Mr. Perry's and later Kallies. The restaurants became local landmarks, gigantic American flag and all. Aside from working at the restaurants, being active in the church, and raising three children, Sophia rediscovered her tennis racquet, which she played at Park Terrace for many years. She joyously watched all the major tournaments, day, night, or midnight, didn't matter. Ditto, when her Greek bread was rising, around the clock. Sophia was a generous, kind and giving person. She was a member and supporter of Daughters of Penelope, Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, The Ellis Island Foundation, Cal Alumni Association, St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Crocker Art Museum, , and the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., to name a few. Perry and Sophia loved people and hosted dozens of dinners, celebrations and parties. "Yia Yias house" was the place to be on Greek Easter, where the extended family gathered to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Perry and Sophia were avid sports fans. They had great times watching Iowa Hawkeyes, Perry's alma mater, and Mom's beloved Cal Bears. Mom also kept track of Giants, Forty Niners, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. She was a great conversationalist, on so many topics and issues, including recipes, stocks, church events, sports standings, books, greek history, Greek Orthodox studies and current events. She loved music, especially George Skaroulis. Perry and Sophia explored the world together, traveling with family and friends, to Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Iowa, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, New York, Europe, and their beloved Greece. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.