Born April 12, 1929 in San Francisco. Passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her loving husband Angelo. Survived by her daughter Magdeline and son Tony and Granddaughters Sophia, Alexa and Katina and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Sophie will be missed greatly by many who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a dedicated wife, mother, Grandmother and adored all of her immediate and extended family with such love and admiration. Sophie also had a special place in her heart for the St Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. She loved being with friends and family and was always the brightest smile in the room! Her warmth and positive energy will be missed by many! Trisagion services will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday June 20 th at the George L. Klump Funeral Chapel 2691 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, CA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 21 st at the Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church 9165 Peets Street Elk Grove, CA 95758.

