Born in June 1922 in Sacramento, Sophie was the first of four daughters born to Swiss immigrants. She grew up on a farm across from Executive Airport where she used to watch the blimps come into Sacramento. From there, her family moved to Elk Grove and established a dairy. After graduating from Elk Grove High, she went to work for Pureta Sausage Company, where she worked for 25 years. During that time, she was active in Soroptimist International, where she was a life member. While at Pureta, she met her husband and was married in 1960. After retiring from Pureta to raise her two kids, she was involved in Patron's Club at Cosumnes River College. Sophie enjoyed her family, Switzerland, bus trips to Tahoe with her sisters and friends, the ocean, SF Giants/49ers, and fixing wonderful dinners for friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents (Jack /Sophie Baumann), her sisters (Nellie/Jo/Ruth), and her husband (Pete). She is survived by her daughter(Jackie), son and his family(Pete/Lori/Peter/Keila), and nephews (Ed/Mike).Services will be held on May 2, at 1:30 at St. Joseph's chapel located at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Foundation, 3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670.

