Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sora Lee (Jefferson) McGee. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Sora Lee Jefferson was born on April 17, 1929 in rural Carroll County Mississippi, the third of eleven children born to Homer and Martha Jefferson. Sora married high school sweetheart Richard McGee on January 19, 1953. Over the course of their marriage, Richard and Sora travelled to many countries, including Morocco and Spain, and had seven children: Richard Jr., Dean, Rinnetta, Mark (Marcus), Jefferson, Sora (Jenean) and Thomas (Stevie). The family moved to Sacramento in 1969, to a house on Arlington Avenue before buying the house on Valley Green Drive in 1972. Richard passed in July 2004 after 51 years of marriage. Sora is survived by her seven children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, by five siblings, Johnnie Lou (Salley), Ethel Jefferson, Lillie (Harmon), Sam and Martha (Jean), as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces, caretakers, friends and a great spiritual family. Sora was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years, who spent much of her adult life preaching and teaching Bible truths. On Sunday, September 22, in the early morning, Sora passed away in her bed at home, surrounded by loved ones. Public viewing will be at Morgan Jones Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, from 1-4 p.m. On Monday, October 7, there will be a 1 p.m. graveside service for Sora at Camellia Memorial Lawn at 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, followed by a Memorial Talk at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 5490 Ehrhardt Avenue in Sacramento.

Sora Lee Jefferson was born on April 17, 1929 in rural Carroll County Mississippi, the third of eleven children born to Homer and Martha Jefferson. Sora married high school sweetheart Richard McGee on January 19, 1953. Over the course of their marriage, Richard and Sora travelled to many countries, including Morocco and Spain, and had seven children: Richard Jr., Dean, Rinnetta, Mark (Marcus), Jefferson, Sora (Jenean) and Thomas (Stevie). The family moved to Sacramento in 1969, to a house on Arlington Avenue before buying the house on Valley Green Drive in 1972. Richard passed in July 2004 after 51 years of marriage. Sora is survived by her seven children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, by five siblings, Johnnie Lou (Salley), Ethel Jefferson, Lillie (Harmon), Sam and Martha (Jean), as well as many in-laws, nephews, nieces, caretakers, friends and a great spiritual family. Sora was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years, who spent much of her adult life preaching and teaching Bible truths. On Sunday, September 22, in the early morning, Sora passed away in her bed at home, surrounded by loved ones. Public viewing will be at Morgan Jones Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, from 1-4 p.m. On Monday, October 7, there will be a 1 p.m. graveside service for Sora at Camellia Memorial Lawn at 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento, followed by a Memorial Talk at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 5490 Ehrhardt Avenue in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close