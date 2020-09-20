To know him was to love him. He courageously endured Parkinson's Disease for more than 27 years as well as heart disease and lymphoma. Spencer was extraordinarily talented in so many ways, offering to solve any problems encountered both professionally and personally. Spencer was born March 8, 1945 in New York City, graduated high school in Cranford, NJ, New York Institute of Technology with a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Broadcasting from Brooklyn College. He was a past employee of The City University of New York Graduate Center, Essex County College, California State University-Sacramento and California State University-San Bernardino. He was a nationally as well as internationally-recognized and respected pioneer of distance-learning. He was a member of model train clubs, enjoying the hobby of Lionel trains since early childhood. And if a tool didn't exist to fix something he always worked around it with his own ingenuity. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Ginger (nee Rosner) adored son, Joshua, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Maxine and Stuart Robson. A socially-distanced graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA. Anyone who wishes to donate please consider The National Parkinson's Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Association, The Parkinson's Association of Northern California or any charity dear to your heart. Please, no flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store