Spencer Thomas Shoemaker was born Sunday, March 5, 1978, to Roger and Thelma Shoemaker. He joined his sister Amber Leslie and brother Jedidiah. He was followed by his brother Roger (Matthew) and sisters Jessycah and Olivia. He met Reina Byrd in high school, and to them were born 4 beautiful children; Xaivion, Spencer Michael, Skyler, and Israel whom he loved dearly. On Sunday March 31, 2019, Spencer transitioned from this life. He was proceeded in death by his Father Roger Shoemaker. He leaves to mourn his Mother Thelma Shoemaker, his four children Xaivion, Spencer, Skyler and Israel. His brothers and sisters, Amber, Jedidiah, Roger, Jessycah and Olivia. His nieces Ashleigh, Sade, Morgan, Carmyn and Simone. His nephews Bradley III, Calvin, Makeo, Dallas and Cole. Along with many aunts, uncles , cousins and friends . Viewing is Thursday April 11, 2019 6-8 pm and Funeral Services Friday April 12, 2019 at 11am.both to be held at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608

6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Carmichael , CA 95608

