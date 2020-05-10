Spring Haruye Yamamoto was born February 18, 1924 and passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was born in Hiroshima Japan and brought here as an infant. She was preceded in death by her husband Eiichi Yamamoto, her Parents Kaichi and Tsutano Nakamoto, her brother Masaaki Nakamoto and her brother in law Fred Yamamoto, (Toshko). She is survived by her daughter Judie Dudsak (Tony), brother Yoshiaki Nakamoto, (Kyioko), sister in law Etsuko Nakamoto, brother in law Katsumi Yamamoto, (Helen) and numerous nieces and nephews. Spring was 10 years old when her mother passed away. She and her brothers soon learned to cook and help with all the chores. Spring graduated from Placer High School Class of 1942, she received her diploma on the bus taking her and her family to the Tule Lake Internment Center. Spring was always positive, even there, looking back fondly upon some things, meeting Eiichi was one of them. Years later after returning to Placer County they purchased a ranch in Loomis California. On their ranch Spring and Eiichi grew plums and pears, and really enjoyed living in the country. Spring enjoyed gardening and took pride in her vegetable garden. Spring always loved the ranch and talked about how truly blessed she was to live there and that she has such wonderful neighbors who always look in on her. Spring also enjoyed driving her pickup truck something she did until she was 95 years old. Spring volunteered at the Placer Buddhist Church and loved working side by side with all her friends in the kitchen. After many years at the Church Spring decided it was time to hang up her apron, but that didn't mean she was going to sit idle. She bought a riding lawn mower so she could mow the lawn around the house herself, the Ford tractor she was used to driving being a bit too big. Spring will probably be remembered most for her kindness, generosity and loving personality. No one ever visiting her could leave without being offered something to take home. We should all aspire to attain the qualities that Spring modeled throughout her life. She was loved by everyone she met and touched many lives and will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Meadow Oaks of Roseville Assisted Living (with a special thanks to Jackie), Nurse Next Door Home Care Services (with a special thanks to Pierra) and Mercy San Juan Hospice for their assistance, care and kindness. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and at Springs request a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of Koden please make a donation to your favorite charity in Spring's name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.