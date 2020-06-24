Stacey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. She was born September 10, 1967, in Oakland, CA to Wilmer and Brenda Scott. She is survived by her Daughter Lucian Carter and parents Wlimer and Brenda Scott. Family and friends are invited to the viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. All are invited to the burial at 12:30pm located at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2720 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, CA95818. The Funeral Service will be streamed live due to Covid-19. A link will be sent to family and friends.



