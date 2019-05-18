Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacey Marie Simms. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stacey Marie Simms lost her hard fought battle with cancer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston Texas on Friday, April 5, 2019. Stacey was born on December 1, 1964 in Sacramento California to Earl(Lou) Simms and Rose Kathryn Simms. After graduating from Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, Calif., Stacey decided to explore life in other cities and states, but her journey brought her back home for her final years. She worked hard at everything she did but what made her stand out was how much she gave of herself to help and care for others. She also cherished animals and would often take in sick and homeless strays, but it was the people that she touched in her life that were blessed to know such a special person. Stacey was passionate about sports especially the San Francisco Giants. Stacey is survived by her husband, Brian Kail of Lincoln, Calif and his family, her Mother Rose Simms-Maynard of Fair Oaks, California and her sister, Sandy Denise Simms of Elk Grove California and many cousins, uncles and aunts. A celebration of her life will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, California on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow in the Church Hall adjacent to the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Stacey's name to your favorite breast cancer charity.

