Stan Barrett was born in Sacramento, CA on April 12, 1949. He died on September 9, 2020, after a courageous 11 year fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, his children, RaeAnne (Rick) Piccirilli, Laura (Andrew) Romines, and Kyle (Ashley) Barrett, 6 granddaughters, and brother Steve (Mary) Barrett. Stan attended Highlands High School and American River Jr. College before beginning his career at Hewlett Packard in Roseville. Stan was a Navy veteran, an avid skier, hiker, golfer, wine maker, Giants and 49er fan, music and animal lover, guitarist, and he loved laughing at his own jokes! He set the standard on how to be a husband, father, grandfather, and friend, always putting other's needs before his own. Age and cancer were never used as an excuse and they never slowed him down. He lived life to its fullest until his very last days. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Donations can be made in Stan's honor to the: Sierra Educational Foundation, Inc. (Attn: Roger Ashton, 1111 Sierra at Tahoe Rd, Twin Bridges, CA 95735) which will fund the Barrett Family Scholarship for future generations of skiers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store