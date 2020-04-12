Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Ferreira. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family, Stan Ferreira passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in Fair Oaks. Stan was born in Sacramento on March 17, 1938, to Manuel and Carmel Ferreira. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Speece. Stan is survived by his wife Carol of 30 years; daughters Terri Scoggins and Jami Ferreira; granddaughter Michelle (Chris) Field and great-granddaughters Cali and Kati. He leaves nieces, nephews, and many cousins from the Ferreira, Azevedo, Pires, and August families. Stan grew up in Walnut Grove and worked as a young boy at Central Market, the family business. Stan graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. He was proud to be a "Cal Bear" and a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He was employed with Aerojet General Corp for 33 years, holding various Business Management positions until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, he enjoyed giving back to the community by supporting Loaves and Fishes, volunteering for Divine Savior Catholic Church's weekly community meals, and serving as a KCRA Call 3 Consumer Hotline advocate for 7 years, helping people resolve their consumer issues. While Stan spent his youth boating and water-skiing in the Delta, he also loved snow skiing. He pursued his passion for golf and became a member of North Ridge Country Club in 1978, serving on its Board of Directors, and developing many lasting friendships through various golf tournaments and trips. Stan had a zest for life and traveled extensively to Alaska, Asia, Azores Islands, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Mexico, South America, Panama Canal, Portugal, and many other European countries. He loved spending holidays, especially Christmas, with family and enjoyed both Cali and Kati's soccer games. He looked forward to his trips to Carmel with Carol and his best dog, Joey. A memorial mass and celebration of life are pending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made to Loaves and Fishes or to the Sacramento Assistance League. To a life well livedyou will be in our hearts forever.

