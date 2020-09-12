John Stanley Nordstrom, also known as Stan to most, Mr. Nordstrom to many, Stanley to his wife, Pop to his 2 boys, and Papa to his 8 grandkids and 6 great grandkids passed away in Palo Cedro, California at Marquis Shasta Post Acute Rehab on August 26, 2020 due to a 10 year battle with the Alzheimer's disease. Born to Norris and Oletta Nordstrom in Dos Palos, California in 1935, Stan was the third son amongst the four Nordstrom brothers; Neil (90) (LeMoore), Ronald (Ronnie) (Dos Palos), Stan (Palo Cedro) and Gerald (Clovis) (80). Graduating in 1953 from Dos Palos High School, the four Nordstrom brothers all received white sweaters for their superior accomplishments in sports. Stan excelled on the championship football team, was the catcher on the baseball team, and ran track, where he held the school record for the long jump for many years. After high school, Stan proudly served his country in the Army for two years. In 1956, Stan married his sweetheart, Joann Jennings and has been married for 64 years. Stan had two loving sons, Daniel Allen Nordstrom (Dan/Danny) (61), married to Kim Allene Nordstrom, and Stanley Keith Nordstrom (Keith) (58), married to Candace Rae Nordstrom, 8 grandkids (Tanner & MacKenzie Nordstrom, Laura & Matthew Neil, Kristina & Michael Warren, Heather Nordstrom and Jake Nordstrom) - and 6 beautiful great grandkids (Makenna, Holland, Charlotte, Stirling, Calvin and Camille). For many years, Stan belonged to the Shriner's organization who supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. In lieu of flowers, Joann asks that you please send donations to the Shiner's Hospital in Sacramento in respect of Stan's life. Stan worked in the banking business right out of the army and was quickly promoted up the line to be the Vice President and District Supervisor to banks which eventually became First Interstate Bank, before retiring after 22 years in 1978 to buy into Nordstrom Chevron in Fair Oaks, California, eventually also owning Nordstrom Chevron II in Carmichael, and fully retiring in the mid 90's. A huge part of Stan and Joann's life was spent on the Sacramento Delta at Tower Park Marina in their 35 foot Chris Craft, exploring the many miles of gorgeous sloughs, meeting their friends at restaurants or preparing goodies in the galley, and having their kids and grandkids meet them with the family ski boat to go waterskiing along side of "Papa's Deedle Dee". Sharing these days on the Delta were precious to the entire family and all of their friends who shared these magical times with Stan and Joann. In 1995, Stan and Joann moved to Redding, California where they lived for 22 years, before moving next door to their son Danny 3 years ago in Palo Cedro. Although traveling and camping have always been the family's choice of vacation, Stan and Joann have visited and experienced so many places around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, France, and London - and this beautiful United States, including Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and more. But nothing beat their trips to the coast camping with their boys every year at Patrick's Point in Trinidad and every summer in retirement in their 5th Wheel salmon and bottom fishing in Crescent City, joining their wonderful group of friends from Northern California (too many to mention, but you know who you are). Services will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery at 11800 Gas Point Rd, Igo, CA 96047 in Shasta County on September 14, 2020 at 2pm. Afterwards, a celebration of life will take place in Palo Cedro. Contact Family at CandaceNordstrom.com