Stan Rose, 93, of El Dorado Hills, CA slipped away on May 31 due to a massive stroke 4 months earlier. Born in San Jose to Mary(Ariente) and Frank Rose. Siblings Paul Rose and Lucille Travis predeceased him as did one grandchild. He was married 65 years to Mary Imelda Brisbois whom he met on a blind date. He served twice in the military, first in US Army/Air Corp after graduation from Bellarmine College Preparatory in 1944. Received a BA from SJ State College in 1950 and held several graduate degrees. He entered the USAF as an officer in 1953, stationed in TX and WY until returning to SJ where his career as an educator began in SJUSD. He held many positions including Principal of Leif Erikson Elementary School. He transferred to Lake Tahoe USD in 1973 where he was founding Principal of Sierra House Elementary School. He briefly retired in 1988, returning to Education as Superintendent of Bayshore SD in Brisbane. He was recruited to the California Department of Education Facilities Division in 1991 and fully retired in 2001. He was a master planner and problem solver. He loved his beautiful wife, large family of 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. His hobby was looking at cars, acquiring many. His orange boat was a fixture on Lake Tahoe for 25 years. He will be missed for his mentoring and laughter at a good joke. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Sat, June 15 in El Dorado Hills, CA at Holy Trinity Parish Church. Luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers he asked for donations to the Bellarmine College Prep Scholarship Fund c/o Alumni Office 960 W Hedding St, San Jose, 95126.

