Stanley (Stan) Deam died peacefully on March 21, 2020, following a week at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, at the age of 92. He was born in Sacramento, grew up in Land Park, served in the US Navy from 1946-1948, then returned to Sacramento. He spent his adult years in Sacramento, Lake County, and Roseville. He outlived both of his wives, Rosie Deam and Helen Deam, both recently deceased. Helen was the love of his life; their 40 years together were good ones. He leaves two sons from his first marriage (Gary Deam and Donald Deam) and two step-children from his second marriage (Dan Sheya and Becky English), along with some grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving father, consistent, loyal, and generous, and will be missed dearly.

