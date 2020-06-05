Stanley Joe passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born to Joe Hing Chow and Bow Lin Joe at home on a pear farm in Walnut Grove, CA. In 1938 he and his family moved to Sacramento where he attended Lincoln School, graduated from Sacramento High School in June 1946. He earned an Associate of Arts degree in Commercial Arts from Sacramento City College. He was gifted with an artistic ability for lettering, display card designs and hand painted banners of all sizes for all occasions. Stanley was drafted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 2, 1954; a Rifleman in the Infantry with the 2nd Armored Division stationed in Worms, Germany, 1955-1956. He received letters of appreciation from his Commanding Officers for his artistic work on his special assignments to paint unit crests and insignia to decorate a mess hall and for custom designed paintings and placards to decorate another, completed on off duty hours. After his honorable discharge, Stanley worked for several grocery stores before working as a Sign Maker at White Front Stores for 10 yrs; then with Farmers Market Grocery Stores for 8 yrs. In 1981 he worked at the corporate office of Raley's Grocery chain as a Sign Artist until his retirement in Nov. 1994. Stanley lived a rich and fulfilling life. Above all, he deeply loved his family and friends. He was the happiest celebrating milestones. He didn't become a grandfather until age 81 and again at 83. He described the boys as his joy and blessings. Stanley loved to design and paint banners for relatives and friends for their special events. He will be remembered for his smiles, humor, kindness, quiet elegance and his artistry. He will be missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife Corrine of 60 years, daughter Dorian(Phillip)Mar, Gavin (Shelley), grandsons Brady and Ryan, brother Robert(Dorothy), sister Elaine(Larry)Lim and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John, Peter(Beverly), Earl (Paulyne), sister Annie (Harry) Chang and cousin Charles (Lucy) Chan. Appreciation to Scot Stringer, MD, Marilyn Stringer, RN and the staff of ACC for their excellent care and kindness provided to Stanley and his family. Grateful to Jone, Stanley's dedicated caregiver and friend. Remembrances may be made to ACC Care Center, My Sister's House or St. John's Lutheran Church. Service is private. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a celebration of life reception will be at a later date.



