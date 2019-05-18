Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Marquiss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield" - Alfred Lord Tennyson Stanley Marquiss was a Renaissance man, a seeker, and a visionary, within innovating and ambitious ideas about how to expand our relationship with our environment. He sought to transform our perception and our relationship with light, sound and travel through his development of panel speakers for homes, churches, and auditoriums, noise reduction speakers for freeways, electric wind turbines, and electric vehicle improvements. Stanley"s corporations hold many U.S. and worldwide patents in the electronic industry that will continue to inspire others to make further improvements in these fields. Stanley made friends easily, and was an interesting person to know. He was equally comfortable with the madcap antics of the Marx Brothers films, the profundity of Shakespeare, and the creative genius of Edison. Stanley was also a master of the English language and enjoyed inventing and introducing new words into the vocabulary. He enlivened many discussions with family and friends with his creative word play. Stanley was born on November 23, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois, and spent his early childhood in a small farming community in Arthur, Illinois. Stanley liked to reminisce about watching his father build the new family home, gleaning field corn from nearby fields, and exploring the nearby cemetery with his sisters, Sandy and Carolyn. In 1951 the family moved to Sacramento, CA for better opportunities in employment and education. Stanley graduated from El Camino High School in Sacramento, CA in 1961. Stanley received his BA in English, Philosophy and Logic with honors in 1968. Completed PhD exams at U.C. Davis, ABD, Scientific and Technology writing and artificial intelligence. Lecturer at U.C. Davis 1968-1978. Worked for ESS - Electric Static Sound Systems 1968-1975. Owner, American Power and Light. Chief designer, patent holder, writer 2008-2009 Head of R&D Razor Audio Solutions Inc 2006-2012 Director of R&D, owner, Ampyrean 2012-2019 Stanley passed away on April 23, 2019 in Sacramento, CA after living many years in Plymouth and Ione, CA. Stanley is survived by 4 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. "We are such stuff as dreams are made on and our little life is rounded by a sleep" - William Shakespeare

"To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield" - Alfred Lord Tennyson Stanley Marquiss was a Renaissance man, a seeker, and a visionary, within innovating and ambitious ideas about how to expand our relationship with our environment. He sought to transform our perception and our relationship with light, sound and travel through his development of panel speakers for homes, churches, and auditoriums, noise reduction speakers for freeways, electric wind turbines, and electric vehicle improvements. Stanley"s corporations hold many U.S. and worldwide patents in the electronic industry that will continue to inspire others to make further improvements in these fields. Stanley made friends easily, and was an interesting person to know. He was equally comfortable with the madcap antics of the Marx Brothers films, the profundity of Shakespeare, and the creative genius of Edison. Stanley was also a master of the English language and enjoyed inventing and introducing new words into the vocabulary. He enlivened many discussions with family and friends with his creative word play. Stanley was born on November 23, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois, and spent his early childhood in a small farming community in Arthur, Illinois. Stanley liked to reminisce about watching his father build the new family home, gleaning field corn from nearby fields, and exploring the nearby cemetery with his sisters, Sandy and Carolyn. In 1951 the family moved to Sacramento, CA for better opportunities in employment and education. Stanley graduated from El Camino High School in Sacramento, CA in 1961. Stanley received his BA in English, Philosophy and Logic with honors in 1968. Completed PhD exams at U.C. Davis, ABD, Scientific and Technology writing and artificial intelligence. Lecturer at U.C. Davis 1968-1978. Worked for ESS - Electric Static Sound Systems 1968-1975. Owner, American Power and Light. Chief designer, patent holder, writer 2008-2009 Head of R&D Razor Audio Solutions Inc 2006-2012 Director of R&D, owner, Ampyrean 2012-2019 Stanley passed away on April 23, 2019 in Sacramento, CA after living many years in Plymouth and Ione, CA. Stanley is survived by 4 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. "We are such stuff as dreams are made on and our little life is rounded by a sleep" - William Shakespeare Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close