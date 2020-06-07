Stanley A. Mofjeld passed away December 23, 2019 after suffering a severe fall near his home. He was born on April 20, 1935 to Salve and Helen Mofjeld in San Francisco. Growing up in the Bay Area, Stan overcame asthma to become a cross-country track star at Sequoia High School in Redwood City. Stan earned a degree at UC Berkeley in architecture and became an enthusiastic Cal sports fan. Stan loved to travel the world. He worked in Alaska, New York, Denmark, Germany, South Africa, and the Australian Outback. He volunteered for over a year at a refugee resettlement in northern Thailand, designing and constructing buildings there. Later he earned a Master's Degree in Urban Planning at the University of Hawaii and taught university classes in the United States and Western Australia. In his spare time, Stan loved to run marathons, sail his boat, and hike. He made many life-long friends in the Hawaii Trail and Mountain Club. Moving back to California, he met and married Patricia Marshall. They settled in the Sacramento Area where he worked for CalTrans as an architect until retirement. Living on the American River, he and his dogs would swim after work while his cats watched from shore. He loved to drive his 1966 Mustang convertible on what he called his top-down days. After retiring, Stan enjoyed senior classes at Sacramento State U. and attending the Unitarian Church. He was an accomplished artist. Family and friends always look forward to his Christmas cards with a new watercolor landscape of Yellow Point B.C. where he liked to vacation. Stan leaves behind his wife Trish, brothers Harold and Norman, their wives Pam and Pat, nephews Carl and Paul, extended family in Norway, and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store