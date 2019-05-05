Stanley Neil Woolley, born July 6, 1931, in Leedy, Ok. passed away on April 22, 2019 at home after a long battle with Prostate Cancer. He was 87. He served four years in the Air Force, stationed in Japan for two years during the Korean Conflict. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from college with a degree in Business. In 1966, he was hired by Vern Jones and joined Exploration Logging (Exlog) as Manager of Administrative Services and thus began a long career in what was to become the world's largest well-site geological service company. He developed personnel policies, the frame work for worldwide business contracts and all matters involving insurance. In 1972, as part of the sale of Exlog to Baker Hughes, Stan was promoted to Vice President, Administrative Services. To meet Exlog's rapid growth, Stan's personnel policies facilitated the hiring of over 3000 geologists of different nationalities. Two years later, he assumed the additional duties of Vice President Western Hemisphere and Administrative Services. His work included extensive worldwide business travel. Stan retired from Baker Hughes in 1988; however, it did not last long. In 1989 Stan joined the Jones Companies and the following year, helped with the founding and the formation of International Logging Inc. (ILI). As Sr. Vice President, Administrative Services, he again developed the personnel and host country structures he so successfully created during his years with Exlog. The company was sold in 2006 and Stan retired at the age of 75. He truly loved his work, he traveled the world, helped and mentored many with their careers, and made many lasting friendships. Stan is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jean, daughter, Sandra (Chris), sister, Marcia. Preceded in death are son, Thomas (Carla), and brother, Gene. He and his wife shared a love of travel, golf, reading and good food. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and sailing. He was a member of the Sutter Club for 35 years. In 2007, Stan and Jean joined North Ridge Country Club where they met and made many friends. Stan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at North Ridge Country Club on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019