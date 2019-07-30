Entered into rest on July 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband to Janet Swanson, loving father to Debra, Ronald, Jeffrey, and Lisa. Devoted grandfather to Tiffany, Kirsten, Miles, and Ryon. Great Grandfather of Sailor and Rowan. Stanley was a member for the National Guard, before joining the Navy where he was in active service for four years. Following this, Stanley spent the better part of his life working with restaurant equipment for J.N. Blair & Co. The family will hold a private interment at Sierra Hill Memorial Park, at which time Stanley and Janet will forever be together.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 30, 2019