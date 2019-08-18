Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley T. Rock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley's life was dedicated to teaching and counseling and he spent 30 years in a classroom and as a guidance counselor with the Sacramento School District. Even as a father, grandfather and a great-grandfather he was constantly teaching and helping to guide his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Shirley L. Rock, two sons, Dennis Rock and Danial Rock, three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Upon graduating from Sacramento High School, he enlisted in the Air Force where he taught mechanics classes for B-47 bombers until his discharge as a SSgt. Upon his discharge he enrolled in college and received his B.S. degree in education from Sacramento State College and later on received his master's degree also from Sacramento State College. As his career progressed, he was named Outstanding Young Educator for the Sacramento City School District and served two terms as president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association. He was very involved with civic duties. He was on the Pacific Fire Districts Board of Directors and was very active with Ski Patrol. One of the things he was especially proud of was his long- term involvement with the 499 Capital City Masonic lodge in Sacramento.

