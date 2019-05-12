Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Takashi Nishio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Takashi Nishio was born August 1, 1939 in Sacramento and passed away suddenly May 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Sam Sunao & Fumiko Nishio; siblings Mike Nishio, Mae Hata, & Joann Muramoto. He is survived by brothers Norman, Victor &Richie Nishio,in-laws Norman Hata & Aileen Nishio, and many loving nieces & nephews. Except for his family's incarceration during WWII at Tule Lake, Stan was a lifelong Sacramento resident, graduating from McClatchy HS. He retired as a produce manager with Jumbo Market. He enjoyed golfing, fishing&bowling with many close friends, and was active in numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held Friday May 17, 11:00 at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, with lunch following. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

Stanley Takashi Nishio was born August 1, 1939 in Sacramento and passed away suddenly May 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Sam Sunao & Fumiko Nishio; siblings Mike Nishio, Mae Hata, & Joann Muramoto. He is survived by brothers Norman, Victor &Richie Nishio,in-laws Norman Hata & Aileen Nishio, and many loving nieces & nephews. Except for his family's incarceration during WWII at Tule Lake, Stan was a lifelong Sacramento resident, graduating from McClatchy HS. He retired as a produce manager with Jumbo Market. He enjoyed golfing, fishing&bowling with many close friends, and was active in numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held Friday May 17, 11:00 at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, with lunch following. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations