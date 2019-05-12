Stanley Takashi Nishio

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Takashi Nishio.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stanley Takashi Nishio was born August 1, 1939 in Sacramento and passed away suddenly May 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Sam Sunao & Fumiko Nishio; siblings Mike Nishio, Mae Hata, & Joann Muramoto. He is survived by brothers Norman, Victor &Richie Nishio,in-laws Norman Hata & Aileen Nishio, and many loving nieces & nephews. Except for his family's incarceration during WWII at Tule Lake, Stan was a lifelong Sacramento resident, graduating from McClatchy HS. He retired as a produce manager with Jumbo Market. He enjoyed golfing, fishing&bowling with many close friends, and was active in numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held Friday May 17, 11:00 at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, with lunch following. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations