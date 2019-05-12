Stanley Takashi Nishio was born August 1, 1939 in Sacramento and passed away suddenly May 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Sam Sunao & Fumiko Nishio; siblings Mike Nishio, Mae Hata, & Joann Muramoto. He is survived by brothers Norman, Victor &Richie Nishio,in-laws Norman Hata & Aileen Nishio, and many loving nieces & nephews. Except for his family's incarceration during WWII at Tule Lake, Stan was a lifelong Sacramento resident, graduating from McClatchy HS. He retired as a produce manager with Jumbo Market. He enjoyed golfing, fishing&bowling with many close friends, and was active in numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held Friday May 17, 11:00 at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, with lunch following. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019