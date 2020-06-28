Stella Luttig was born on January 26, 1930. She passed away at her home in Sacramento on June 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Luttig. Stella was raised in Clarksburg, CA and graduated from Clarksburg High School in 1948. Soon after she met her future husband Henry Luttig. After their marriage, they built a home in the town of Franklin where Henry owned the local Luttig's Market. They raised two sons, Jim and Michael, and Stella was able to begin a career working for various State Departments eventually retiring from the Dept. of Water Resources. After retirement Stella and Henry pursued their passion for the game of golf and moved to Palm Springs, where they built a beautiful home on the golf course. After Henry's passing in 1994, Stella continued her love of golf and belonged to various women's clubs, playing in many tournaments. In addition to her husband Henry, Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Magdalena Garcia, sister, Emma Rodrigues, and brother, Frank Garcia. She is survived by her son Jim (Lauren) Luttig, and son Michael (Vania) Luttig, sister, Elizabeth Dahl and brothers, Richard Garcia and William (Kathy) Garcia, along with five nephews. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Fita and Sisilia Laui' for their special care of Stella. Private services to be held at Franklin Cemetary per COVID-19 guidelines.



