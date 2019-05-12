Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Mae Deal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stella was born March 17, 1932 in rural Iowa to John and Goldie Pugh and passed with family by her side on May 7, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 87. She was the youngest of 7 children and spent her early years growing up on a farm in Iowa, often reminiscing about the hardships of farm life in the 1930's and how hard her mother and father had to work. Her brother Don joined the Coast Guard before World War II and encouraged everyone to come to California. Before long, Stella's family along with many aunts and uncles were living in Northern California. Stella's family settled in Roseville, she graduated from Roseville High School and remained active in the alumni association throughout her life. After high school, she worked several jobs before meeting her husband Dick, they were married in 1952. They settled into family life raising 3 boys, but that was just the beginning of a long journey. Stella and Dick started Deal Sheet Metal in 1959 and through hard work and sacrifice it became a successful business which continues to this day. Stella was the glue that held everything together, taking care of the bookkeeping, managing employees and entertaining clients. Dick and Stella were able to travel extensively throughout their lives, but their happiest times were with friends and family. The highlight of their younger years was the yearly ritual of camping trips with their many friends and family. Later, they enjoyed entertaining and throwing grand parties at their home. She loved visiting with friends and loved ones, sharing stories of her adventures with Dick. Stella loved to bowl, golf and go to lunch with her friends. Above all else, her biggest hobby was undoubtedly bingo. She made many friends playing bingo and never missed an opportunity to play. Her 6 grandkids were a very special part of her life, she never missed an event and considered it a rite of passage for them to join her at bingo and her Thursday lunches with her friends. Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Dick, parents John and Goldie, brothers Don, Carroll, Marvin, Kenneth and John Jr., sister Marjorie, and son Jerry. She is survived by her sons Bob and John, daughter-in-law Martha Barber, grandchildren Kasha, Lesha, Jennifer, Jerry, Ashley and Andrew, along with 7 great-grandchildren. Please join the family for a Celebration of Stella's Life on Thursday, May 16 at 3:30pm at Bob's home at 3112 California Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608. Please call (916) 927-4500 for additional information. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

