Stella Sue Spencer (Becker)
May 5, 1934 - October 13, 2020
Yakima, Washington - Stella Sue Spencer (Becker) passed away on October 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, a hospice facility in Yakima, WA at the age of 86.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Agnes Spencer, and her son, Robby Becker. She is survived by two children, Sandy and Joan, three grands, Jesse, Amy, and Jennifer, and five great grands, Cedric, Grace, Brin, Brooklyn, and Natalie.
There will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com
.