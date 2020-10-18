1/1
Stella Sue (Becker) Spencer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Sue Spencer (Becker)
May 5, 1934 - October 13, 2020
Yakima, Washington - Stella Sue Spencer (Becker) passed away on October 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, a hospice facility in Yakima, WA at the age of 86.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Agnes Spencer, and her son, Robby Becker. She is survived by two children, Sandy and Joan, three grands, Jesse, Amy, and Jennifer, and five great grands, Cedric, Grace, Brin, Brooklyn, and Natalie.
There will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SHAW & SONS FUNERAL DIRECTORS
201 N 2ND ST
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 426-5308
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved