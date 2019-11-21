Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Stephen A. Mason passed away at the age of 81. Steve was born on April 29, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, to Paul and Soledad Mason. He is survived in the hearts of his wife, Theresa, and six children, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Andrew, Matthew, Katie, and Maggie, as well as nine grandchildren, Emma, Chloe, Lily, Mason, Cameron, Cooper, Walker, Grafton, and Sadie. Steve was a trial lawyer for over five decades after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Boalt Hall School of Law. From 1965 to 1977, he was an attorney with the State of California, rising to the position of Supervising Trial Attorney and assumed statewide responsibility for major multi-party litigation involving the California Outdoor Advertising Act. After leaving the State, he owned his own firm with John Stumbos, and in 2004 partnered with Brad Thomas. In 2013 he opened Steve Mason Law, and during his career took over 100 jury cases to a final verdict. Steve was a member of the Association of Defense Counsel, Northern California, and of the American Board of Trial Advocates. In 2019, he received the prestigious "Legends of ABOTA" award honoring his distinguished reputation as one of the top trial attorneys in Northern California. Steve's happiest times were spent with family, friends, music, good food, wine in his glass and his dogs by his side. In honor of his private spirit and at his request, no services will be held. For those who wish to honor his memory, donations to 3R Rescue in Winters, CA are suggested.

