Stephen Blaise Renda
1960 - 2020
Born January 10, 1960, son of Teodore and Darlene Renda, survived by sons Stephen Jr., David, Matthew; daughter Stephanie Yost (Mathew); granddaughter Corrine Yost; brothers Anthony Renda (Paula), Samuel and Theodore Renda Jr.; nephews Anthony Renda Jr. (Arwen), Michael (Jennifer); nieces Geena Renda, Cheryl Carlson (Nathan), Cristine Burruel (Matthew); great nieces and nephews Sydney, Alexandria, David, Lauren Burruel Thomas, Tyler Carlson, Jason, and Anthony Renda III. Stephen graduated from Christian Brothers High School and retired from Regional Transit after 25 years. He was a Master Scuba Diver and taught many young boys and girls how to scuba dive. He loved the ocean and was planning on spending the rest of his life resting there enjoying the calm beauty and sunsets. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was truly a gift from God to his family. A private Funeral Service will take place at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
