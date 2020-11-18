1/1
Stephen Cook
1930 - 2020
Stephen Cook
March 8, 1930 - August 11, 2020
Sacramento, California - Stephen Franklin Cook Jr., age 90, of Foothill Farms, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born, March 8, 1930, in Dewar, Oklahoma, he grew up in Rio Vista, California, and joined the United States Navy – or as he called it, "the Canoe Club" - at age 17. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Navy for 6 years. He then moved to the Sacramento area, where he worked as an electronics technician and supervisor at McClellan Air Force Base for 37 years before retiring. It was shortly after moving to Sacramento that he met his beloved wife, Bobbie Dolores Alexander. They were married on November 20, 1954 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Stephen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather with a dry wit and a good heart. He is preceded in death by his wife, and survived by his four sons, Gary, Ken, Jim, and Stephen, three daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.
