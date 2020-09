Or Copy this URL to Share

Avid bridge and poker player, golfer and bowler, Stephen "Died of a broken heart," eight months after his long time loving partner, Martha Rogers, passed away. He is survived by his sister Karen and Martha's 6 children. A celebration of life will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 am.



