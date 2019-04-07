Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Hammer. View Sign

Stephen Hammer, known by most as "Coach Hammer", was born on August 25, 1945 and passed peacefully on February 23, 2019 at age 73. Coach Hammer graduated from Sacramento State University and earned a teaching credential at National University. He taught for many years at Sacramento City Unified School District, with most of his career at Mark Twain Elementary. He spent several years coaching boys Varsity baseball at Hiram Johnson, and Luther Burbank High Schools. Coach Hammer was named Optimist All Stars boy's baseball coach for several years. During his life, he coached other adult and youth sports including football, softball, soccer, wrestling, basketball, volleyball and golf. Coach Hammer is survived by his children Sean Hammer, Michael Hammer and Meghan Harder; grandchildren Joshua, Stephanie, Gabriella, Julia, Haley, Cameron, and Sidney; and great-granddaughter, HaiLeah. Coach Hammer touched numerous lives with his talent and passion. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral mass on Saturday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church located at 2243 Irvin Way, Sacramento. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that benefits youth.

