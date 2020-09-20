1/1
Stephen Jay "Steve" Larson
May 13, 1950 - September 6, 2020
Stephen J. Larson, a Farmers Insurance agent for 42 years and life-long resident of Sacramento, CA, passed away at the age of 70. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Dayna; his brothers, James and Stan Larson; his sister, Elizabeth Green (Larson); his step-children, Erik Tinseth, Christopher Tinseth and Stephanie (Tinseth) Wyman; and his grandchildren, Harrison and Malcolm Wyman. He is predeceased by his parents, Axel Larson and Shirley Gunsky (Jones). Steve was born in Sacramento on May 13,1950 to Axel and Shirley Larson. Once he graduated from Luther Burbank High School, Steve enlisted in the Army and successfully completed Ranger training. During his tour in Vietnam, Steve earned three bronze stars and one purple heart. He completed his service honorably in 1971, then attended Sacramento State University where he obtained his Bachelors degree in Sociology. Steve wanted to remain a Farmers Insurance agent for life, and he succeeded. He enjoyed working full-time (and more) with his staff, business associates, and clients. He made life-long friends through Farmers. He was involved in many charities by giving of his time and donations; Sac State, The Optimists and Sacramento Association of Realtors, to name just a few. He was voted 2019's Associate of the Year by SAR. Steve would be proud to know that the SAR is dedicating a scholarship to him in his name as a permanent addition to their scholarship tree for local college-bound students. In 2018, Steve was selected to attend Presidents Council, Farmers Insurance's high honor. In 1996 Steve met Dayna, they fell in love and in 1998 they married in a private ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. Steve also enjoyed traveling, BBQing and BBQ catering, the holidays, football, baseball, being a handyman, growing vegetables in the garden and spending time relaxing at his cabin on Lake Cobbosseecontee in Maine. He especially relished the time spent with his grandsons. Steve touched so many peoples' lives with his caring heart and great, dry sense of humor. He'll always be remembered as a loving husband and family man, as a friend, as a mentor, as a businessman and as a patriotic hero. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services for Steve are pending. Donations, if you desire, can be sent to: Sacramento Association of REALTORS® Scholarship Trust https://sacrealtor.org/steve-larson Or The Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

0 entries
